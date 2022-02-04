Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 4: Be your own guide

Pisces (Feb 18 - Mar 20)Let your intuitive nature guide you. Don’t be overly trusting and naive. The world might not be as gentle as you are. You’re not supposed to be terrified of this fact because you have it in you to fiercely deal with whatever challenges life throws at you. You’re strong and wise.

Pisces Finance Today

Your finances finally start to take the stable route. You’ve been extra cautious in the past which is why you’re being able to live a comfortable life right now. Grab this opportunity and start investing money in places that’ll help you sail through tough times, if any.

Pisces Family Today

You’ve been having a peaceful and good time with your family lately. You’ve started to understand them better and as a result they feel much closer to you. You can open up too. Take their suggestions on things that have been bothering you and you might just find the solution you’ve been waiting for. Keep at it!

Pisces Career Today

You might not be doing well professionally, but this isn’t going to last forever. Everybody has bad days at work, everybody feels overwhelmed and drained. And that’s perfectly normal. Remember to not let that get to you. You’ll shine like you're destined to. This is momentary and your chance to excel is almost here.

Pisces Health Today

You’re most peachy and lively right now. You’ve been taking care of yourself quite well. You know exactly where to draw a line so as to avoid overindulgence or exertion. That’s great for you. Keep going and you’ll start doing even better.

Pisces Love Life Today

If you and your partner have been feeling pressured lately, discuss what’s really going on. Take some time off and spend time with them. Try to understand where they’re coming from and what they’re expecting of you. Remember, things can only get better if you talk it out and work on it as a team.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026