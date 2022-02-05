Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 5: Find disturbances at work

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are advised not to get indulged in any kind of investment right now. Do not stress too much if things do not work out well as it will eventually. The efforts you're making towards your family will also payoff. Things are a little slow right now but learning new skills will come in handy. Try to adopt a better lifestyle and try to maintain a strong relationship with your partner. Don't let people get to know how you are feeling since your weaknesses as they can take advantage of your sweet nature. Do not think too much about the bad things people have to say about you. Try giving positive comments to people around you to make them happier.

Pisces Finance Today

It is not the right time to invest in any financial assets without the right guidance. Discuss with those who have profound knowledge and most importantly those you can blindly trust when it comes to finances.

Pisces Family Today

Right now, it seems like you will bring the solutions to all your problems. Thanks to the current planetary configuration as it will you gel well with those who matter in your life. They will also become your big supporters in the short run.

Pisces Career Today

Things will work at a slower pace today. You should bring new information and training techniques for you and your employers. You should try to enhance your skills to stay sharp and analyze things for yourself.

Pisces Health Today

You are suggested to adopt a better lifestyle. It will help you get better health goals. Try working out with a gym buddy or your partner to increase your workout abilities.

Pisces Love Life Today

You will have a strong relationship with your partner. You should be willing to let go of the past mistakes for a better relationship. There will be many means to strengthen your relationship. Singles will have to wait for a little longer.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

