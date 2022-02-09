Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 9: Work on your love bond

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)



You’re spiritual, kind and very caring. You’re incredibly compassionate but also flaky and moody. Don’t let this get in the way of good relations. Be real and allow yourself to day-dream but to a certain extent.

Pisces Finance Today



You might feel burdened with expenses and might get worried as you don’t have as much resources. But you need to realise that it’s on your judgement. You need to be more responsible and spend wisely. It’ll get better if you do.

Pisces Family Today



You can expect small outings or get-togethers. Your family has been there for you, they’ve seen you struggle. They’re also content right now because of your communication skills and the ability to understand and address their problems in spite of having so many of your own. Cherish this bond. Let the good times roll

Pisces Career Today



Things on the professional front haven’t been too great for you. You might feel disappointed and disheartened. Don’t let this overwhelm you. The time isn’t right now but the universe has something super special in store for you. Good times are in your cards in the future, be patient and wait for it.

Pisces Health Today



You’ve been feeling great physically and mentally and now realise what a little exercise, sufficient rest and a moderately healthy diet can do for you. You’ve been taking care of yourself and the universe is rewarding you for the same. You’ll be glowing internally and externally.

Pisces Love Life Today



If you and your partner haven’t been feeling great lately, it might be because of unnecessary arguments and silly fights. You might have been busy with other stuff and your partner could have felt ignored. The time is right to sort things out. Maybe go on drives, outings or even trips to spend more time together. Work on this bond. Fight through the storm. It’ll be worth it.

For all singles, hang in there. The timing may not be right now but the future definitely holds romance and luck in your favour.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

