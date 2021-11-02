Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 02: Adopt healthy a lifestyle!

Dear Pisces, keep a watch on your limits before you run to extend help. Time spent with your family is going to help you get out of stress. An enhanced quality of life is going to ensure your good health.
Pisces are people who, are easily hurt by people, so you need to keep yourself strong.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:50 AM IST
By Manish Mishra, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, represented by the two fishes, they are the mysterious of the entire zodiac! Often Pisces are regarded as the ones that demand attention from the world, but in reality they are the soul filled with deep innate strength and audacity. Pisces aren’t the fragile creatures; they possess the ability to thrive in the harsh environment. Most of them witness a pull towards the spiritual and philosophical side of the world at some point in their life. Keep a watch on your limits before you run to extend help. Pisces are people who, are easily hurt by people, so you need to keep yourself strong. Expect that you might face some challenges in your professional front; other aspects of your day seem to be extraordinary.

Pisces Finance Today

You may have multiple options of investments today, and it might put in a sense of confusion so as to what shall be the right kind of investment, to get the maximum returns.

Pisces Family Today

Your entire family may visit a holy place and conduct rituals and seek blessings for your good. Time spent with your family is going to help you get out of stress and smoothen your mood.

Pisces Career Today

People working in the sales and marketing fields might have to struggle to reach the target. Keep a track on your work load and plan accordingly.

Pisces Health Today

An enhanced quality of life is going to ensure your good health. People with ailments may see slight improvement in their condition. Pisces people have to be careful while travelling. Make sure you follow the traffic rules.

Pisces Love Life Today

Do not feel shy to take your partner on outings and dinner dates. Take care of your loved one as your partner will be your strength in the ups and downs of life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

