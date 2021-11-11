Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 11: Quite an impressive day

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces is a watery sign, concerned with subtle emotions, and secret mystical depths. They are likeable and friendly but yet can be very moody and introspective as well. Pisceans are not entirely at home in this world. They are dreamy and full of imagination, emotionally sensitive and easily influenced by their environment. You feel very proud and confident in yourself. While feeling confident is a good thing, avoid being overconfident. All your actions are a reflection of your behavior. You are planning to go on a solo trip sometime soon. You have been angry with everyone, so this will be the best idea for you. You are planning to go to a cool place probably to some hill station or mountain area.

Pisces Finance Today

Today is a good day to take advice of your chartered accountant, if you wish to sort out your financial tangles. Think positively about long term financial planning and execution. Your financial status may be shifting. It may be connected with the expansion of business or with the financial claims of partners. Speculative activities would be favourable.

Pisces Family Today

You may not be in a mood for accepting your mistakes. Avoid being too irritated with everyone around you. The bad thing however is the public display of your anger. This will only make things bitter – how about colling down a bit?

Pisces Career Today

The day seems to be full of applaud and praise for you. You may receive award for your several outstanding performances. Your principles of adhering to the truth may even set you as a role model for several people including your competitors as well.

Pisces Health Today

You will probably avoid heavy and spicy dishes. You may take on a detoxification diet. This will leave you feeling highly energetic and quite young.

Pisces Love Life Today

If you do plan to get along with this person or visit your most loved place, you will be surprised to see how everything and everyone seems to be reciprocating. Soon, the dates will turn out to be a romantic candle-light dinner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026