Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 17: We see profits!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces are extremely empathetic individuals with a lively imagination and a friendly disposition. They have a boundless capacity for empathy even with those who they barely see eye to eye with. They are the most artistic sign of the zodiac. Their creativity has no boundaries. As they are ruled by planet Jupiter they have an artistic talent. For couples, you may choose to sit indoors and spend an evening together. The singles can go out and explore what’s coming forth for them. Better travelling days are seen in the future. Your partner feels ignored or let down and you should not let things remain shrouded in mystery. Try discussing it all because that can save both of you from breaking your hearts.

Pisces Finance Today

For hoteliers and business owners, the time is excellent for you. No matter where you spend your money, you will get the best of the best. Profits are in your cards. No matter where you invest your money, you will get good returns. You can try your luck in a lucky draw, as well.

Pisces Family Today

You are going to be in an upbeat mood and will infect everyone around you with optimism and happiness. Enjoy the time with friends and family.

Pisces Career Today

The sitcoms are the best way out, so just try to think about it when you face the burn rather than taking the harsh words to your heart.

Pisces Health Today

The desire to push you may be especially strong today. This is true intellectually and mentally, as well as physically. Rather than giving in to this feeling, take a step back and see it for what it is.

Pisces Love Life Today

It is high time that you work towards restoring the fading excitement of your relationship. There might be people around you who could suggest that the two of you part ways, but you clearly cannot afford to lose the person who has offered you all he/she had. This person has made some sacrifices for you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Birthday Thought

Nov: 17

Ruled by no. 8 and the planet Saturn. You are highly intelligent. Your personality draws people towards you. Your organizing capacity will help you to achieve success in your professional field, this year. Research and studies, will occupy a lot of your time. February August, September and December will be lucky month for you.

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026