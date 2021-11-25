Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 25: Time to face some challenges

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, some difficulties and challenges may startle you and throw you off guard. But things are likely to settle down and will be fine with your effort very soon. Just make sure you are patient to face everything. If you have been waiting for a chance to show your mettle, go for it now. You may need to proceed cautiously for obstacles to mitigate and to have some conducive results. Students can face doubts and confusions in learning but their hard work is likely to help them to get good scores. Travelling seems to be on the cards, be it for work, education, personal life or sharing some private moments with your spouse. You need to be completely sure before you sign the document for a property deal. Consult some you respect before signing on the dotted line.

Pisces Finance Today

You are likely to have financial abundance with some unproductive expenditure. You are advised not to make any long-term investments in haste. Your finances may not be on the move but a lot better is expected soon.

Pisces Family Today

You may have cold relations with your family members which may disturb the ambience of your house. You may face a challenge in keeping up the interests and expectations of your family. As a result, the atmosphere at home may be tense at times.

Pisces Career Today

Your work is likely to speak for itself, and your efforts may be acknowledged by your seniors. Some of you may even remain a step ahead of what the boss thinks and succeed in impressing him or her.

Pisces Health Today

Including a wellness hour in your daily routine is likely to take care for your body and overall wellbeing. Eating a balanced diet may enable you to stay concentrated and connected throughout the day.

Pisces Love Life Today

Those in a love relationship are likely to experience a stable and satisfactory time in their relationship. Those of you in a committed bond may even take the first step towards sealing the bond and tying the knot.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

Birthday Thought

Nov: 25

Your ruling influences no. is 7 and the planet Neptune. Your tendency to become fickle minded and inconsistent in your behavior. This year, you will be blessed with a sound health. Take plenty of rest and do not over-strain yourself, either mentally or physically. Your financial health will be reasonably sound this year. Your honesty and sincerity towards your work will impress your seniors. Your Significant Months are March, August and November.