Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 28: Find what cards have for you

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, to you, your freedom means the most! And, you are always thinking about bringing some good and positive changes in society. But today it is time to think about yourself as the day demands it. You will be faced with a diplomatic situation wherein, it is advisable to stay a little manipulative to take things in your lead. Also, you will be surprised by some unexpected gift or a gesture by your children. Your day is surely filled with so many activities in a small time.

Pisces Finance Today

Irrespective of all your calculations and speculations, your finances can go wrong today. And, therefore, you must refrain from investing a big amount of money in a new venture or asset. But past investments can bring in some good news and returns.

Pisces Family Today

It is a wonderful day in aspect to your family and concerned members. You will be the center of the limelight and will be made to feel special by your spouse or children. A small tension is predicted between you and an elderly person at the end of the day.

Pisces Career Today

Day by day, you are getting closer and closer towards achieving your goals faster and this will give you a lot of satisfaction today. Your genuine and sincere efforts will be rewarded very soon by your staff in the near future. Just need to have some more patience.

Pisces Heath Today

Running and jogging is recommended at early morning so that you get some fresh air in your lungs. Because of season change, you might experience slight cold and cough. Drink warm water and avoid eating out to prevent yourself from catching viral.

Pisces Love Life

If you are heartbroken, you will find peace and solace in a new acquaintance entry in your life. You are surely going to have some good romantic and memorable time with your partner today but don’t forget to keep your commitments committed.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Olive Green

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Birthday Thought

Nov: 28

Your ruling influences no. is 1, the planet Sun. A strong will-power and determination are striking traits of your nature. You are assured of good health throughout this year. This year, you need to be extra careful in money matters. Avoid reckless spending and keep away from speculation. This year will bring in good returns from whatever projects you undertake. Your significant months are February, June, August, and November.