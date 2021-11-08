Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 8: What a great day!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisceans are worldly wise ~old souls~ with enormous depths of compassion and empathy for others. Pisceans’ symbol is two fishes facing opposite directions, this reflects the duality of their continual inner struggle. On the one hand, they want to be successful, busy, driven and active, but on the other hand, they just want to pull the covers over their head and stay in bed. They just "get" how you feel, never judge, listen endlessly. A great day lies ahead in front of you. Be the first one to grab the opportunities and you will be the first to get the benefit out of it. Remember trivial tasks do not require so much of your time and energy.

Pisces Finance Today

Your financial planning and hard work has now paid off. People who were previously critical of you and doubted your judgment will look up to you today. Today would be a dream comes true for these natives as there are high chances of buying properties or making investments. Though there may be minor delays, you are advised not to be disheartened.

Pisces Family Today

You can encounter some people who are fierce in their demand. You should stand tall in front of them because your goals are not less important. The competition will always be there you just have to prepare yourself for it.

Pisces Career Today

Your strength could be the reason behind your seniors' offering you a new project to lead. You are undoubtedly a great person but be careful about listening to what each member has to say.

Pisces Health Today

Emotions seem to have taken a toll on your mental health. But today, you will be able to shed all worries and dissolve all conflicts to arrive at a renewed sense of the self. At the end of the day, you could find yourself content with the entire experience and will go off to bed with a sense of relief.

Pisces Love Life Today

It is likely to leave your partner feeling dazed but happy and thankful. Make the most of today with long romantic walks and spending time together.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026