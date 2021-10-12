Pisces Daily Horoscope for Oct 12: Keep calm!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are a great listener and believe in the motto 'go with the flow. The way you feel peoples' pain and help them to heal makes you very special! You work as a healer, an empath and always lend your support to others. You are romantic, creative and a dreamer. Once you set your eyes on the goals, it will be difficult for others to pull you down. There can be some distractions that will bother you from achieving your goals. A piece of bad news can harm your domestic ambience. All you need to do is keep your calm. If you are an adventure seeker, there are some excellent travelling opportunities on your way. It is high time that you visit offbeat places.

Pisces Finance Today

You are likely to experience a cash crunch, but you will have enough savings to buy necessities. Your financial position looks moderate; hence, avoid buying luxurious stuff. For hotel owners, you have an excellent opportunity to expand your business in different locations.

Pisces Family Today

A favourable period in your family life waits for you. You will be proud of your kids' achievements. Your married life will sail smoothly.

Pisces Career Today

An excellent job offer may come your way. You may be hired as a senior officer or get placed in an international organisation. Work on your communication and interpersonal skills to bag this golden opportunity.

Pisces Health Today

Your health will remain satisfactory, but you will have to follow a routine workout. Play outdoor sports or participate in a marathon to relieve all the stored energy. You will feel highly energized today.

Pisces Love Life Today

You will get to spend quality time with your romantic partner. If there has been a communication gap, it can be solved with ease. There are no such ups and downs predicted.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia/ Pink

