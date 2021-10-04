Pisces Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Keep your temperature in control!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, your stars are likely to bring you mixed results today. You will make steady progress in the tasks that you take up. Even if they take time to complete, you will succeed by the end of the day, earning appreciation from all quarters. Careful planning will help you lead a better lifestyle. Making changes in your habits will help you forge new relationships, which will stand by you during testing times. Your social status is likely to get a boost. Hard work and a little luck will help students pursue their dream on the academic front. Their efforts will pay off. Investing in your ancestral property will prove to be beneficial to you. Travelling with friends to a far-off place will not only relax your mind but will also rejuvenate your senses.

Pisces Finance Today

Your current investments are likely to bring you huge financial gains, securing your future. You will have excess funds to invest in speculative activities. Now is also the right time to think of floating a new business venture with the extra income.

Pisces Family Today

There could be clashes at home between you and your elders, which might lead to a tense domestic atmosphere. Keep your cool under such heated circumstances and lend an ear to your elders to sort things out more quickly and effectively.

Pisces Career Today

Your steady efforts and efficiency will help you give better outputs on the professional front. Your meticulousness will be recognized, but do not lose hope and be patient as the good news of increment will come to you sooner or later.

Pisces Health Today

Your shift to a healthier lifestyle will give you a reason to enjoy life more easily and happily. With light work-out routines, your minor ailments will seem to disappear and it will start to show a positive effect on your mental health too.

Pisces Love Life Today

Today, you are likely to start a whirlwind romance with someone interesting from the workplace. Make sure you keep the relationship under wraps until and unless you are perfectly sure where this romance is headed. Your beloved will support you in your decision.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Crimson/Red

