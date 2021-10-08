Pisces Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: A fruitful day at work

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The stars are in your favour and the day will be auspiciously rewarding for you today. You will get many opportunities to explore untapped possibilities. Go ahead and take the risk. You are likely to get immense success in the things you do. Your changed attitude will prepare you to make future plans, which will meet with success. This will encourage you to put in more hard work and sincere efforts to stay ahead. Your interest in spirituality is likely to increase. Take control of your over-thinking or it will negatively affect your life. Your luck will favour you and it will help you make new connections to expand your social circle.

Pisces Finance Today

You need to plan your budget carefully as there may be some ups and downs on the financial front. You will earn from an additional source of income, but you are likely to spend it on unnecessary items. Plan wisely and spend cautiously.

Pisces Family Today

There are chances that you can get into an argument of some kind with your family elders, which is likely to aggravate their health condition. Your domestic life will be under stress and you will have to calmly resolve the matter.

Pisces Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to perform to the best of your ability, which will be noticed by your seniors. The day promises to be fruitful for you at the workplace and you will be suitably rewarded for your good work.

Pisces Health Today

You will get rid of all underlying ailments, which had been troubling you and your health will be back to normal. Light exercises will help you regain your strength and breathing techniques are likely to show a positive result on your mental state.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your strong affection for your romantic partner will help you strengthen the bond. You will enjoy intimate moments together and sparks are likely to fly and bring you both closer.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

