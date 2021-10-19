Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 19: Don't do any comprise in career

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, represented by the two fishes faced to the opposite side, they are the mysterious of the entire zodiac! There is no wonder that Pisces are called Genius, they are all about smartness. They are kind and generous human beings; they are able to see the best in people and love them for what they are. They are incredibly supportive of their loved ones and trust them a lot. Henceforth it is often easier to cheat Pisces in a relationship. They aren’t judgmental at all! They simply believe in all they see. All the aspects of your life look fine for today except in the financial matters. So now let’s eye out to how your overall day is planned for you by the stars.

Pisces Finance Today

Oops! Your financial side seems to be indicating some percentage of loss in your daily business. For those from Catering and Baking industry are advised to double check their customer’s background before rendering service.

Pisces Family Today

All is well in your family side. You shall be the main character of the family, handling a lot of responsibilities from taking care of the budget to serving the family with a delicious meal. You might impress the whole family by your warmth.

Pisces Career Today

It is never good to settle for anything less than you deserve. So, avoid making any compromises in your career. If you do not get what you exactly want, today, give it some time and you will surely receive it.

Pisces Health Today

Sometimes it becomes hard to exercise due to age factor, try playing team sports along with your colleagues which will slowly increase your stamina and helps you exercise on your own.

Pisces Love Life Today

A visit to the fountain park may be possible with your partner. You deserve all the happiness and pleasantness in the world, so do not miss out to make the most out of situation.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026