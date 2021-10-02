Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 2: Professional front needs attention

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, today you will get the motivation to do something great on the family and financial front. Your good health will allow you to plan a picnic or short trip with loved ones. It is advised to look into some property deals to invest your money for better returns in future.

You may splurge on something expensive. Those who have been practicing yoga and meditation may get desired results soon. Everything seems perfect, except the professional front. You need to be cautious at work. Take things slowly as they come to you. Rushing may only add to your frustrations.

What else is on the table, read ahead!

Pisces Finance Today

Your stars are favourable and indicate good investment opportunities in the near future. Your good financial condition will allow you to help someone in need. It is a good time to invest in property deals.

Pisces Family Today

Homemakers may organize a get together after a very long time and it will make the home environment jolly, relaxed and celebratory. You may get a chance to meet loved ones or close relatives today.

Pisces Career Today

Things may get a bit messy on the professional front if you neglect some minor issues. Avoid being part of any conflicts among team members or business clients. Do not ask for a raise or promotion today, wait a bit longer.

Pisces Health Today

You will feel good on the health front only if you follow a strict diet and workout routine. Those who are feeling a bit sick should not neglect it and visit a doctor or take medications.

Pisces Love life Today

Those who have been planning to meet a lover for a long time may get time to execute their romantic plans and spend quality time with their lover or spouse. This is an excellent day to take relationships to the next level.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Silver

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

