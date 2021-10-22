Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 22: Keep faith in your abilities

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Time ahead will bring advancement in your life, but you are advised not to lose patience. At times, you may feel frustrated with your efforts and may feel directionless. Keep faith in your abilities, the future is bright. Don't be too trusting of people offering any kind of assistance today; they could be harboring an ulterior motive. Remain vigilant as not everyone in this world is out to help you. Treat yourself to some quiet downtime as soon as you can, to help you get through this temporary phase. Those of you who were trying to go abroad would now get positive results. Financially, those of you willing to invest in real estate should go ahead as handsome gains will be yours in times to come.

Pisces Finance Today

Those in business are likely to see a spike in profits as they succeed in increasing footfalls in their establishment. Monetary gains from unplanned sources will brighten your day.

Pisces Family Today

You will strengthen ties with your loved ones with your accommodative and generous behavior. Whether a pleasant family get-together or a celebration with friends; the day is perfect for socializing.

Pisces Career Today

You may end up rubbing your seniors the wrong way off which can strain the mutual relationship temporarily. Avoid controversial issues at all costs. Those of you in a job may feel frustrated for not receiving long-due incentives. Stay patient; things are due to look up soon.

Pisces Health Today

While you will have a lot of energy this week, most of it could be spent on unnecessary tasks. Doing pranayama will help you stay focused. Avoid giving into excesses!

Pisces Love Life Today

This time is good for starting a new romantic relationship. The new ties are expected to be long-lasting and emotionally satisfying. Wedding bells may also ring for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

