Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 23: Be approachable

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces are people who are known for their compassionate nature. They are kind hearted souls who would think twice to even squash a mosquito. They are always ready to help people who are facing issues. You understand people’s thoughts and emotions so well that you easily connect with them and provide emotional strength to them. Except for your time spent in the office, rest of the day is going to be great. Pisces seem to have an excellent travel opportunity to enjoy with your family members. So keep your bags packed and prepare yourself to explore the nature! After understanding the gist of the overall day, now let us focus on every aspect of the day in detail.

Pisces Finance Today

Pisces people have to keep yourself alert while dealing with property matters. Some of you may expect unexpected monetary gains from your ongoing job.

Pisces Family Today

This day is going to be memorable in the life of Pisces, you could be visited your old friends, remapping those good old memories. You may also hold a chance to visit your old school park and refresh your school days’ memories.

Pisces Career Today

Dear Pisces family, you got to be a little careful with your new approach. Any decision that you take is surely going to make a huge difference. It is better for you to receive help from your elders.

Pisces Health Today

Your health shall boost your confidence in life and shall build a positive mindset. You will see how graceful it is to be full of strength to be able to carry out physical tasks all by yourself.

Pisces Love Life Today

The disagreement that is holding your relationship might reach a conclusion spreading happiness and love. You may feel enlightened about the feelings of love and your belief in marriage might strengthen.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026