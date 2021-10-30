Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 30: Execute your unfinished tasks

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The favorable planetary movement of your ruling planet will bring about changes in your attitude towards life. You will be able to execute your unfinished tasks. Grasp the opportunities. While your diplomacy may always win the day for you, put some effort into clearing up any prior misunderstandings, whether at home or work. Your social circle will expand as you will befriend a number of people. For those of you wanting to travel abroad, there are chances that you will set foot in a foreign land. Students wishing to switch their stream of education will succeed and will achieve good results later on. Any ongoing litigation is likely to go in your favor as you get your facts and numbers right.

Pisces Finance Today

Your income will improve and investments will bring more than average returns. You may receive income from more than one source. A loan that was pending for a long time will be repaid, which will bring financial relief.

Pisces Family Today

Your elder siblings are likely to play an important role in your life; hence you are advised to take their opinion into consideration while taking an important decision. You are likely to receive some positive news about your children. They will be a source of pride and joy.

Pisces Career Today

Working professionals will be able to bag the job and posting of their choice. Your hard work and efforts at your workplace will be financially rewarded as well. You are likely to receive new opportunities for job growth, which you should grasp with both hands.

Pisces Health Today

While lingering health issues are likely to get cured today, there could be some new concerns if you are not vigilant. The pressure you're experiencing is not a reason to give up on your exercise regime or to be lethargic. It's time to get moving!

Pisces Love Life Today

Relations with spouse and partner could prove to be testing today. You are advised to handle any awkward situations with understanding and patience. If you are experiencing some difficulty adjusting with your partner, things should start getting better towards the end of the day, so be patient.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

