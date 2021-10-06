Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 6: Find what love life suggests

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may have to work hard to retain the upper hand in your job or in your relationships. You must remain wary of people around you, who may not be your well-wishers. Your all-too-trusting nature may land you in a soup as you fail to see their hidden agenda. Keep your thoughts in the present to face any adversity coming your way and come up trumps with your intuitiveness. Your mind will remain distracted and there could be a lack of mental peace in your life at this juncture. In such a scenario, try doing things with a selfless attitude to get your focus back. Students can see a spike in their expenditure due to the procurement of study material and new books, to aid them in their academic success.

Pisces Finance Today

If you are dealing in stocks and shares, now is the right time to reap benefits from your ventures. Planning in property investments needs to be carefully chalked out to avoid financial losses.

Pisces Family Today

Your domestic life will be full of happiness and joy today. Younger siblings will look up to you for advice and parents will be pleased to spend more time with you. Engaging in the activities of children will also bring them closer to you.

Pisces Career Today

Those employed in the creative and artistic fields of work will be in the limelight today. Those in showbiz and drama are likely to get their share of recognition. Those employed in the private sector can look forward to a raise.

Pisces Health Today

You will not have to deal with any major health issues today. You are likely to get rid of chronic diseases and you will enjoy the benefits of a healthy life. Regular exercises and yoga will give you a sense of overall well-being.

Pisces Love Life Today

Try not to bring work problems into your love life or it will start to create rifts. Focus your attention on the needs of your romantic partner to enjoy the beauties of love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cherry/Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026