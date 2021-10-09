Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 9: An abundant day!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces are not the typical freaks. You are very generous, kind and have a strange vibe of freshness that makes everyone around you feel very good. You are the most honest ones when it comes to being friends. Many a time the people born under this sign are the favourite people for a lot of the bunch. You have sudden and blunt anger issues. When not in control, you can lash everything on your closed one. You have decided to be the best and give people the best that they deserve. You are donating huge chunks of money and galleons of food to charity. The thought of others being happy is satisfying for you. You are going to receive travel coupons for your best work.

Pisces Finance Today

It is predicting a day of abundance. The planetary configuration promises luck in whatever you wish to take up. Your lifestyle will change and you will also agree on certain long-term investment plans. People who are engaged in business will lead them to adopt an extension policy, which means that you will be able to expand your business.

Pisces Family Today

You will sweeten your friendship and improve your care and affection. Couples can go ahead and bring a child. Bringing a child can strengthen your marriage.

Pisces Career Today

While ordinary people spend one hour on an assignment, you spend two. This is a good quality but you invest a lot of time in it. Nevertheless, you will be appreciated.

Pisces Health Today

Healthy diet, yoga and meditation will help you to maintain good health and gradually drain away the stress that has accumulated in your mind and body. Alternative treatments and therapies are likely to be very effective at this time.

Pisces Love Life Today

You are likely to experience mixed feelings. You may feel that your partner does not love you and be depressed with the thoughts. But, not to worry; you will have a clear picture soon.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

