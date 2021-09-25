Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sep 25: Reinvent yourself and try something new!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The day will begin on a happy note and you will be full of positive energy. You will give your best shot in anything that you do and that will not only impress your family members, but it will also amaze your colleagues and people who matter the most. Now is the auspicious time to venture out in the open waters and test them. Sticking to a routine will bring boredom. Reinvent yourself and try something new. Students will have to work harder on their academic front. Matters related to an ancestral property will work in your favour. Now is the time to start planning for an overseas travel.

Pisces Finance Today

On the financial front, you are likely to get rid of old debts. But you will have to save up some extra money for emergency use. Your rising expenditures are secretly burning a hole in your pocket.

Pisces Family Today

You will stay away from family conflicts, which could hinder the harmonious atmosphere at home. Your time, love, care and affection for your loved ones will cheer them up. News of a new arrival in the family will elevate everyone’s moods.

Pisces Career Today

You will perform very well in your field of work and your bosses will notice the hard work that you have put in. Their support will help you reach your professional goals more quickly and an increment in salary is also foreseen in your stars.

Pisces Health Today

Improving your routine habits will automatically show their result on your overall health. Starting a new fitness regimen and also making jogging in the early morning fresh air a routine will help your body undergo positive changes, keeping you healthy.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your relationship is likely to improve in the coming days and you will notice that your romantic partner is going all out to impress you. Understand their point of view and do not disappoint them to keep the spark of love alive and burning bright.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Coral/Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874