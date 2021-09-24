Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
horoscope

Pisces Daily Horoscope For Sept 24: Know about your family predictions

Dear Pisces, you will be able to learn much by interacting with the right people. However, your romantic life requires tactful handling.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Today, the day turns out favourable as you express your positive aspects.

Pisces

 

People born under this sign are selfless and unworldly, but can be weak-willed and easily led. Today, the day turns out favourable as you express your positive aspects. However, your romantic life requires tactful handling.

 

Pisces Finance Today

 

It is a financially promising day. Profits from business are likely to accrue. Someone who had borrowed money from you is likely to return it, sooner than expected. Don’t get caught napping in the stock market as you may miss out on some good leads to make money. 

 

Pisces Family Today

 

Be realistic about your domestic commitments. You may love to flaunt your possessions, but learn to be sympathetic to those who are not as lucky as you are. Setting a good example in front of juniors will keep them on the right track. A family elder will prove an asset in keeping the children engaged today.

 

Pisces Career Today

 

If you think your career choices are limited, you will find many more if you only put your mind to it. Confidence comes as a result of trying, failing and succeeding, so don’t worry about your initial unsuccessful attempts. You will be able to learn much by interacting with the right people. 

Pisces Health Today

 

Sitting in another city, you may worry about a parent’s health, but your concern will be unfounded, as he/ she is fit as a fettle. A city club’s offer of a fitness plan is likely to suit your needs, so get set to get into shape. A change in lifestyle will do good for those leading a sedentary life. 

 

Pisces Love Life Today

 

You may not be on talking terms with spouse today, due to a previous issue and this may spoil the day. Remember, never to sleep on unresolved conflicts, as it can make you both incommunicado for long. Your desire to start a family may fall on deaf ears, so try and be more convincing. 

 

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

