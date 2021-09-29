Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 29: Health issues can bother you

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will accomplish success in most tasks that you undertake today by working harder. You will need to take advantage of every opportunity and do not let things go away. You could face some challenges, but if you carry out everything with patience at this time, then you can succeed in getting ahead of each and every problem. You may get what you deserve today, maybe a raise, some recognition or a compliment from your near and dear ones. Avoid carelessness of any kind if you want to achieve your goals. Interacting with those who think differently than you will help you see the bigger picture. A business trip to a new city proves very beneficial today and helps you in making new connections. Selling your house or plot privately can be an excellent way of saving on the costs.

Pisces Finance Today

You need to be careful about matters related to money. Seek advice of trustworthy people to strengthen your finances as it is not always possible that your plans will favor you. Traders may have to face some challenges in recovering payments. Remain patient and keep looking for new orders.

Pisces Family Today

In your personal life, you may have to face some problems due to miscommunication with your partner. A free and frank discussion will set things right. Students should avoid postponing their work else their workload will increase substantially over the next few days.

Pisces Career Today

At work, there can be unexpected support from the top management, while those involved in business will get benefited from deals and negotiation. You need to refrain from sharing any important plans related to your career with everyone. Jealous colleagues could create roadblocks.

Pisces Health Today

It is important for you to develop spiritual practices in your life and involve yourself in meditation to remain physically and mentally healthy. Health issues such as pain in ankles, feet and insomnia can bother you. Home cures will benefit you.

Pisces Love Life Today

Those in love will experience stability in their relationship as they forge stronger ties with empathy and understanding. It’s time to let your partner commit themselves to you through interesting and shared experiences.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

