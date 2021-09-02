Pisces Daily Horoscope for September 02: This is what you need to avoid today

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Circumstances demand that you volunteer to mediate if any conflicts emerge. Your calmness and your sober perspective make you the perfect person to defuse heated situations. Use this self-control to manage your relationships and pay particular attention to those you have recently ignored.

Pisces finance today

Today is not the right day to become a spendthrift. It is not a great idea to invest large sums of money in shopping. If you still do so, later you may regret it as for critical things you did not have the money then. You don't feel right about dangerous purchases, so avoid them. Keep a little back rather than risk losing it.

Pisces family today

You hold your emotions so well and handle difficult conversations with ease. This makes your family respect and trust you more. This behavior of yours will help to establish a long-term strength in your relationships, and eventually you will feel proud of your statements and activities. Continuing to be the same as a relaxed mindset helps explain things.

Pisces career today

Today is your Pisces day. You will reach new heights of professional success. Your colleagues will be extremely supportive. They are very happy with all your initiatives. You attain your present-day goals and come closer to your near-future planned goals and achieve success.

Pisces health today

It is crucial to realize that the body doesn't always behave as a machine as you would like. If you feel tired, be patient and recognize that your body needs to relax between all your actions. Don't wait too long, and your everyday life will be much easier. Focus on meditation and deep breathing exercises.

Pisces love today

To avert disagreements, you should avoid your partner today. But it's not so much because of your lover as because of you! When you chat together, you seldom find the correct tone, react overwhelmingly, and get annoyed for no reason. Give your partner time to consider differently or negotiate a compromise. Otherwise, the next few days would be filled with struggles!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874