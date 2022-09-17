Pisces Daily Horoscope for September 17, 2022: Keep your calm!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces natives can see an increase in their competitive energy today. The hectic daily routine may quickly cause Pisces natives' dynamism to plummet, it is therefore quite natural that you seek some consolation in the pleasures of food or the company of friends. At the end of the day, however, you'll discover more optimism and rediscover your winning ways. Make sure you conserve your financial resources for future priorities. You are advised to be calm while dealing with your partner and try to sort out differences amicably. High time to learn some lessons from previous experiences in romance. There could be some differences between siblings. So, try and remain calm while dealing with your siblings. To stay energised and active you should practice some yoga asanas or breathing techniques. This will also help you prevent joint stiffness. Although travelling can be very rewarding, it can also be a strain on the cheque book. Legal hassles on the property front cannot be ruled out for some Pisceans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today Businesses involving partnerships are likely to face some obstacles, and there could be additional problems with your business partner. You are also advised to plan your finances carefully otherwise you might face a scarcity of funds. A timely stitch in financial matters saves nine for Pisceans today.

Pisces Family Today Pisces natives may fall out with some friends, but on the whole, they may experience lots of happiness within their friendships. Even if drama and arguments occur, stay true to yourself and stand up for your views. You manage to play your cards well on the social front to win people over.

Pisces Career Today Pisceans should have confidence in your potential so as not to miss out on any development opportunities. If you want to succeed in certain changes of direction and collaborations, use patience and tact. You will be in a position to communicate your vision and goals to seniors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today Eat food that builds immunity and protects you from the seasonal flu. It is advised that Pisceans undergo a full body checkup regularly and adjust their diet accordingly. Consume more whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables for good health.

Pisces Love Life Today Hesitations in love life may still be present today. But the day should allow you to decide whether you want to commit to someone or not. Some Pisceans may remain too busy with their own activities and won’t find the time to invest in romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON