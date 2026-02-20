Pisces Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: You may expect a new person to walk into your life today

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let ego dictate things A happy romantic life and a satisfying professional life are today’s highlights. The financial status would be good, and you are spared from major ailments. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be fair in the relationship, and you’ll see the results. Despite the challenges, you’ll perform well at the office today. You are wealthy today. Health is also on your side.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today Prove your commitment to the relationship and value the opinions of your lover. You should also be ready to accommodate the preferences of your lover in crucial affairs. It is good to spend time together over dinner today. You may expect a new person to walk into your life today. Some old relationships may also be reborn. However, married females must not go back to their ex-lover as this may seriously impact married life.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today You are professionally successful today. IT, healthcare, media, hospitality, and automobile professionals can expect a change in role. You may be appointed as a team lead or a manager, which will also keep you busy throughout the day. If you are a junior in the office, do not hesitate to express your opinion, as it will be accepted by the seniors. Entrepreneurs may also find additional funds in the form of loans, new partnerships, and advance payments.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today The financial status will be good today. Some females will buy jewelry. Fortunate persons will win a legal battle over property today. You may also buy or sell a property today. Consider safe and smart investments, including stocks, shares, and speculative businesses. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. Those who are travelling should be careful while making online transactions.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. You may develop body aches or pain in joints. This may be disturbing. It is also good to skip junk food and aerated drinks. Some children will have minor cuts, and females working in the kitchen may have minor burns. You may also have viral fever, skin infection, and vision-related issues.

Pisces Sign Attributes Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)