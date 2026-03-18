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    Pisces Horoscope Today for March 18, 2026: This is a stellar day for those in the arts

    Pisces Horoscope Today: A balanced lifestyle will keep you feeling your best.

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 5:12 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Prove your worth today

    Be fair in love and leave your ego at the door. Prove your potential at work to achieve great results. Your health and finances are in a positive position.

    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Focus on romance and dedicate quality time to your partner. Taking on new professional challenges will show your worth. A balanced lifestyle will keep you feeling your best.

    Pisces Love Horoscope Today

    Keep your cool during disagreements to protect your bond. Unmarried individuals should be mindful of their actions, as pregnancy is a possibility. It is a good day to settle old scores with an ex or, conversely, to finally make a decision about marriage. Avoid losing your temper, as it could cause lasting damage to the relationship.

    Pisces Career Horoscope Today

    Maintain a positive mindset despite a busy schedule. This is a stellar day for those in the arts, including music and acting, to find new platforms. If you are looking to switch jobs, today is favorable. Stay away from office gossip and focus on keeping management happy. Minor licensing issues for businessmen will be resolved quickly.

    Pisces Money Horoscope Today

    A steady inflow of wealth allows for investments in trade or stocks. You may feel inclined to help a friend or sibling financially. Keep an emergency fund ready for unexpected medical costs. Women will find it easier to resolve past monetary disputes with friends today.

    Pisces Health Horoscope Today

    Focus on your routine and cut out unhealthy habits. Starting your day with a balanced meal is essential. Be careful in the kitchen with sharp objects and watch children for minor play-related injuries. If you experience minor breathing issues, take it easy and avoid lifting heavy weights.

    Pisces Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
    • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
    • Symbol: Fish
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Blood Circulation
    • Sign Ruler: Neptune
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Purple
    • Lucky Number: 11
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Pisces Horoscope Today For March 18, 2026: This Is A Stellar Day For Those In The Arts

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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