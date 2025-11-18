Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
Pisces Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: You may go abroad for office reasons

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Do not spend blindly and instead focus on keeping a low profile.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stress has no place in life today

Troubleshoot issues related to romance. Continue contributing to the work and ensure you also resolve all financial issues. Your health is positive today.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep your love affair free from tremors and ensure your partner is in a good mood today. Professional performance will be good. Both finance and health demand special attention.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Have a great time in the relationship. Cut down egos from the love affair. Do not bring the past into the conversation, as this can often lead to chaos. Single male natives can expect new love knocking on the door in the second half of the day. Take extreme care while indulging in adventure activities. You may be happy to introduce the lover to the family to get their approval. Married females can be serious about expanding the family.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

There will be challenges at the office. Professional jealousy can play the spoilsport, and hence, you need to be highly cautious. There can also be occasions where you may lose your temper, but do not let emotions get the better of you, as this can seriously impact your profile. Businessmen handling construction, electronics, textiles, and fashion accessories will have a tough time today. Students will crack examinations without much difficulty. You will go abroad for office reasons.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. However, you should also be careful about the expenditure today. Some females will find fortune in the real estate business. Do not spend blindly and instead focus on keeping a low profile. You may also require financial help for a sibling or friend. Some females will be required to contribute to a celebration at the workplace. Today is also a good day to make investments in the stock market.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

No major health crisis exists. However, those who have heart-related complaints need to be careful about their diet. Avoid food from outside and ensure you consume a healthy diet comprising vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Some children will complain about pain in their elbows. Females will also have minor bone-related issues today. Avoid alcohol while you drive a two-wheeler.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
