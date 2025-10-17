Search
Fri, Oct 17, 2025
Pisces Horoscope Today for October 17, 2025: Entrepreneurs may be successful in launching new businesses

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 17, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: You may consider taking the love affair to the next level.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Positive thinking is your attribute

Do not let emotional issues break you in your love life. Ensure you take up new challenges at the workplace. Handle the financial issues with a smart note.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Consider all positive ways to tackle the issues in the relationship. The office life will be productive. Handle financial affairs smartly. No major illness will trouble you as well.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Look for moments to express your feelings, and those who are travelling should connect with their lover over the phone at least once a day. It is good not to impose your opinions on the lover. You may consider taking the love affair to the next level. Married females will have the support of parents in settling the relationship issues, while some single females may also patch up with the ex-lover through open communication in the second part of the day.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your discipline at work will work in your favor. Do not hesitate to take up new tasks. Impress the clients with communication skills. Your attitude is crucial in the job, and you may also be required to work additional hours today. Some tasks will demand you visit the client's office, while those who are into trade and business must be careful about the targets. Entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new businesses. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and this will also help you buy a new property. There will be issues associated with finance within the family, and you need to be careful during the discussions with the siblings. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market or speculative business can also consider it as a good option. Traders and entrepreneurs will have new partners who may pump in money, helping with further expansions today.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You will be healthy today. However, there can be issues associated with the stomach. It is good to avoid outside food, and you should also be careful while walking on a wet floor. Seniors will have sleep-related issues, and this will need medical attention today. Children may develop bruises while playing. Remember to keep a first-aid box always with you. Those who have pain in joints must also be careful today.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
