Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 07, 2025 predicts taking up new tasks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 07, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, January 07, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Both your love and official life will be productive today.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You play well on the turf of life

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 07, 2025. The relationship will be robust and you will have plenty of opportunities to express the emotion.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 07, 2025. The relationship will be robust and you will have plenty of opportunities to express the emotion.

Both your love and official life will be productive today. Take up new tasks at work that will also test your professional mettle. Handle wealth diligently today.

Keep the love affair straight and simple. Ensure you meet the expectations at work today. Both wealth and health will be positive today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of love. The relationship will be robust and you will have plenty of opportunities to express the emotion. Your partner prefers your presence. Spend more time together and ensure you do not delve into the past that may upset the partner. Share happy emotions and also indulge in activities that you both love. Provide personal space to the lover and do not impose your concepts. Married females should be careful about the interference of a friend or relative as this can impact marital life.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

There can be minor hiccups in the performance in the first part of the day. However, things will improve as the day grows. Your seniors may appreciate your sincerity but there can also be issues related to office politics due to which your productivity will be compromised. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, engineering, aviation, HR, and banking professionals will see opportunities abroad. Some female managers will have a tough time handling male team members but with smart tactics, you will accomplish it. Those who want to switch jobs need to wait for a day or two.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is not productive in terms of wealth. There can be issues associated with property within the family and some females will also have troubles in repaying pending dues. Settle monetary issues with friends today. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds but do not make crucial monetary decisions without analyzing every aspect.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You may start the day with exercise. The second part of the day is good to join a yoga or meditation session. Those who attend the gym must be careful while lifting heavy weights. Have a balanced office and personal life. Do not bring office life home. Spend time with the family or those who have a positive attitude.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On