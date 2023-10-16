Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2023 predicts care and affection

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your smile conquers the world

Today, your love relationship will be free from troubles. Sit to discuss the issues and settle them. Official responsibilities will keep you busy today.

Shower love on the partner and expect the same back. Official challenges will make your day highly packed. Both wealth and health are good today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Catch up with the happy moments of romance today. Spend more time together as your lover desires. Love life will be stronger when it has the freedom to express emotions. Do not impose your thoughts on the lover and also give care and affection. For married couples, this is a good time to start a family. Avoid extramarital affairs as your spouse will catch you red-handed in the evening.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Official responsibilities will keep you busy. The tight schedule requires you to be committed and disciplined. Some Pisces natives will spend extra hours at the workplace while a few will pick the day to quit the job for a better package. Those who have interviews lined up for the day can be confident about the results. Some entrepreneurs will have financial issues, especially in receiving funds from abroad. Your relationship with government authorities needs to be cordial to have smooth business activities.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Though money will flow in from different sources, expenses will also be higher today. Some Pisces natives will need to spend on a medical emergency at home. A needy relative or friend will also request financial assistance which cannot refuse. You’ll be able to repay old dues and will get government funds. You may also invest in the stock market and speculative business to have good returns in the future.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while driving today, especially at night. Those who have a history of lung or cardiac issues will need medical attention in the second half of the day. Digestion-related issues will trouble children who may also miss school. You may also join a gym or a martial arts coaching center today. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

