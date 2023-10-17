Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023 predicts new contracts

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay sensible in both office and personal life

Be sensitive towards the needs of the lover and shower affection. Handle the official responsibilities diligently. You have good health & wealth today.

Spend time with the lover to share emotions and passion. Stay away from confrontations at the workplace and ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks. No major illness will disturb you today. You will also be good in terms of wealth.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Understand the feelings of the lover and this will help you strengthen the relationship. Do not let professional pressure impact your love life. Spare time for the lover and indulge in romantic acts which will strengthen the bonding. Those who have fallen in love in recent days must reaffirm their passion through words and actions. Avoid new relationships when you are already committed to someone.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be innovative at team meetings and do not hesitate to give your opinions. Some Pisces natives will be successful in winning new contracts, financially benefitting the organization. Those Gemini natives who are team leaders or managers need to be diplomatic while handling team affairs today. In case you are in the notice period, expect new interview calls. Some businessmen will have trouble with partners. Maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

No financial troubles are visible today and this means you can comfortably spend on luxury. Some females will be happy shopping for fashion accessories. The first half of the day is good to buy a new property or start renovating the house. Despite minor health issues, you don’t need to spend high on medical reasons. Businessmen will find funds to plan expansion.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Those who have diabetes or blood pressure-related issues need to be careful in the first half of the day. Some seniors will complain about sleep-related issues which will need medical attention. Skip office pressure and do not bring stress to home. Though you may be passionate about sweets, avoiding it will be the best for your health. Make exercising a part of the routine. You should also be sure to have a diet rich in proteins and vitamins.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

