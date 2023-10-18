News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 18,2023 advises to invest in stock

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 18,2023 advises to invest in stock

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 18, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for October 18, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions.Today, you are in a good condition to buy a property.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, overcome the troubles today

Be ready to embrace new love today. No health issues will be there and financially you are good to make smart investments including speculative business.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2023: Be ready to embrace new love today.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2023: Be ready to embrace new love today.

Love sincerely today and you will receive the same back. Handle the work pressure with care today. Both health and wealth will be at your side. Make smart financial decisions today.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

You can expect a new person to walk into the life today. Be romantic while spending time with the other and show affection through both words and actions. Support your spouse wherever possible, especially on creative sides as this can take the relationship to the next level. Married male Pisces natives must stay away from extramarital affairs as the spouse will find it out tonight. A vacation to a hill station can do wonders in your relationship.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Minor disagreements with the team members at the workplace need to be resolved with immediate effect. Some seniors will find mistakes in their work, impacting their morale. Always be punctual while meeting the client and responding to their queries. IT professionals as well as healthcare persons will have to strive throughout the day to deliver the utmost results. Those traders who want to expand their business can pick the day.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Today, you are in a good condition to buy a property. You may also purchase a car in the second part of the day. Consider major investments including share, stock market, and speculative business. Those who are lucky will also win a legal battle over property. You will also be healthy which means no big amount would be spent on medical expenses.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. However, females need to be careful about minor skin infections. Some male Pisces natives will develop cough-related troubles. Avoid alcohol and tobacco for a day. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated. For senior people, a joyous and calm environment is mandatory. You should also carry a medical kit while traveling long distances.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out