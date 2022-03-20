Pisces Horoscope predictions for March 20: Just sit and relax

PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Your life’s philosophy and ideology is not everyone’s book to understand. You think at a deeper level and this is what makes you a true Pisces personality. You have created your own life at your terms and you don’t want anybody’s interference with that. You love your independence and can get troubled if someone comes in between your privacy and freedom. Today is a great day to just sit and relax and enjoy the life as it is. You may be feeling grateful today and have the desire to connect to the mother earth and nature. For the same, you may go for a long brisk walk in the nature at the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

You are going to handle it well with your good analysis and calculation skills in the field of money. There is a significant big amount of money in your savings and planning to buy a home will be fruitful for you in the long run.

Pisces Family Today

It may happen that you willingly cut off and distance yourself from your family members today in order to find some me time alone. You are in some serious mood of self introspection.

Pisces Career Today

There are high chances for you to getting promoted to a higher post or else you can expect a new job role or a big assignment coming to you in your work place. It is time to enjoy your work success and make some goals for the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today

You most likely can feel a bit lazy and lethargic today. You will like to spend your morning inside the warmth of your home. An elderly person health issues may take you to visit a nearby doctor.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse is in no mood of romance or love today. this may make you feel a bit annoyed but stress not, by the end they may start missing you and spend the quality time with you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026