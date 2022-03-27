Pisces Horoscope predictions for March 27: Get ready for a relaxing break

PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Dear Pisces born personality, you love to stay in your own company and that too in your own created fantasy world. You care a lot about the society and generally have the philanthropist approach in your life’s journey. You like to work to being some positive change in and around the society at large. People like to be in your company and often come to you seeking some good solution about some issues and struggles in life. Today, you might experience a heavy day at work and won’t have the specific time to what others may think of you. An old friend can keep waiting at your home to meet you. Trips on this weekend can also get scheduled.

Pisces Finance Today

Don’t think with a miser’s heart today. though you always have this heart that works and helps the poor but indulging in some charity today is going to bring you some positive results in the future. Investments are also doing great.

Pisces Family Today

It is a good day to be you with your family members. Your family members may plan for a trip or a picnic to some outstation on this weekend. Get ready for a relaxing break.

Pisces Career Today

You are perfectly managing the work and personal life. But today you might have to stay a little late than your usual office hours and this might lead you to feel irritated and annoyed by the end of the day.

Pisces Health Today

Don’t over exert yourself and don’t indulge in some heavy rigorous workouts. Stay active with some yoga or light aerobic exercises such as dance or yoga. Eat light meals and take short breaks in between the day.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse may be in a mood to give you some nice surprise. They may pamper with some spa sessions booked for you on this weekend. Reciprocate their love and feelings and acknowledge their pampering.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Metallic Blue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026