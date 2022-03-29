Pisces Horoscope predictions for March 29: Be careful on the work front

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You often get carried away by the problems of friends and family. Instead of getting too much involved, you must start putting yourself before others. Mostly, you get demoralized by others’ opinions of you. Staying calm and concentrating on your targets will eventually lead you to your goals. Don’t be impulsive. You must take extra precautions while dealing with sensitive situations. Things are complicated just because you don’t address them the way they should have been. To stay away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, you must plan a leisure trip with your family to spend a good quality with them. A single destination wouldn't be enough for you. You can consider several inter-connected locations. You must consult experts to avoid legalities in acquiring a house without much hassle.

Pisces Finance Today

Your day is likely to be good as you may experience monetary gain if you adopt a positive approach towards things. Your investments in gold deals are likely to fetch you good profit. Be very cautious and alert while disclosing your plans to friends.

Pisces Family Today

The arrival of a new family member may change things. Your family members would be planning a grand event to welcome the member. Happiness and joy will be spread all around, and you will have a fun time.

Pisces Career Today

Be careful as things might get a little difficult at work. Avoid making any new career moves now as things might not be in your favor. Things are likely to be fine soon, and you can consider switching jobs then.

Pisces Health Today

Your weight loss regime is likely to yield satisfactory results and you may be motivated to continue your healthy routine. Those who are suffering from problems are advised to consult a doctor and avoid self-medication as it might make your condition worst.

Pisces Love Life Today

It's time you start giving much-needed attention to your partner. Spend more time together. Go out and enjoy the beautiful day. You may rediscover how important your relationship is for you. Married people are likely to succeed in resolving some underlying some problems in their marital life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise





