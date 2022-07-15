Pisces Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 15'22 states, short trip

Pisces (Feb 20- Mar20) This is a time to contemplate on your recent life and make efforts to invest in your growth and progress. You will find yourself learning many new things both directly and indirectly. You may also be presented with new roles to play in the work front. You could add to your leadership skills and make some crucial decisions even though you do not want to. You will become aware of some of the shortcomings in your life especially on the financial front and find ways to rectify them. In your pursuit to build a new you, there is also room for worldly exploration. So, expect a short trip soon to someplace fun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today You will look to resolve certain issues that are affecting your finances. Beyond looking to reduce expenditure, you will try to explore better financial opportunities. You could also be making crucial decisions pertaining to existing businesses to help improve your financial state.

Pisces Family Today You will have a stable relationship with your family. You’ll feel the need to spend more time with the family although your schedule doesn’t allow you to. A family trip or some journey could also be in the works.

Pisces Career Today Work will prove to be quite uneventful apart from a few exciting yet fruitless and brief opportunities. You could face some challenges at work but remaining calm and dealing with it through your emotional side could yield positive results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today You’ll find yourself making the extra effort to stay healthy. New workout regimen and diet are all part of your plan but don’t expect any immediate results. Positivity is perhaps your greatest asset today in the health department.

Pisces Love Life Taking things slow today would be a good idea. There is a scope for miscommunication and misunderstandings. Positive gestures could be seen otherwise, yet the day is will remain quite neutral and you could enjoy the company of your partner in peace.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON