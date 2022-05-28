Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 28,'22 states, unfound fear

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)Today, you are advised to remain bold and courageous. A proactive approach will see you getting the best results in your professional life. Your financial life may also remain stable. However, keeping a check on your expenses is of paramount importance. You are likely to spend more time with your family. This may enable you to learn something from their experience. If you are planning to initiate any transaction relating to real estate, then this is a favourable time. Your opponents will remain active and may try to sully your image, so remain alert regarding their activities. You could find your self-confidence low. Your mind may be full of worries which can make you anxious at times. Reign in your anxiety things will normalize very soon. Those suffering from a prolonged illness will find some cure. You are advised to maintain decorum in speech while interacting in your social circle.

Pisces Finance Today Stay away from making any impulsive purchases. Avoid overspending and indulging in any kind of impulsive purchase. Your expenses are likely to mount and you may be required to pay extra attention to manage your finances better.

Pisces Family Today You may enjoy cordial relations with family members and your father may be a strong pillar of support. You may feel worried about children or siblings, perhaps concerned for their physical or emotional health. Do not worry; your fears will be unfounded. Family life will flourish.

Pisces Career Today For working professionals, it is a positive phase for career growth. You are likely to get a promotion or increment in your profession. Your work which was stuck for a long time may kick off, and you can take important decisions today.

Pisces Health Today Today health is likely to remain stable. You are likely to experience relief from any pre-existing illness. You should opt for yoga and meditation to improve your mental health. Follow all dietary restrictions.

Pisces Love Life Today This is a favourable time for single natives as they are likely to meet someone new. Expecting couples can hear good news which will enhance family harmony. Talking through your worries or phobias with your romantic partner would benefit you. Tackle things as they come today. Don't leave matters unresolved.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

