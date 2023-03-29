Pisces Horoscope Today, March 28, 2023 predicts new love

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says pisces natives may have a balanced day in terms of health and a good day in finance. Focus on maintaining a healthy routine through yoga, exercise and a balanced diet to boost energy levels and reduce stress. Wise investment decisions and monitoring bank balance may lead to good returns and increased wealth and security. In the professional sphere, a job change or appraisal may lead to a promotion or transfer, with the possibility of an increased workload. On the romantic front, there may be potential for unrequited love or feelings of loneliness. In family life, conflict and stress may be present, but resolving disputes with the help of a positive attitude can lead to a better outcome. Beware of fraudulent real estate agents and disputed properties. Protect your interests. Travel plans may face some obstacles and may be deferred in some cases. But the day is expected to be good with opportunities for social endeavours. Stay positive and make the most of the day, despite the mix of good and moderate aspects.

Pisces Finance Today

Today's horoscope predicts a fantastic day for financial matters. Pisces natives should make the most of this opportunity and work towards securing their financial future. Manage your wealth and care for monetary affairs, such as opening a new bank account or securing a loan.

Pisces Family Today

Family life is expected to be mixed today. There may be a visiting relative or a family gathering that could bring about some conflict. It is important to communicate openly and try to resolve any issues. Parents' health should also be taken into consideration.

Pisces Career Today

The stars indicate a good day for professional matters. Pisces can expect appreciation from colleagues or superiors and may have great work ideas. Freelancers can expect a busy day, and those in teaching or other professions may need extra work time.

Pisces Health Today

Health is expected to be at its best today. Consider taking care of your physical and mental wellbeing by following a healthy diet, taking health supplements, and incorporating a walk into your routine. You could also seek advice from wellness experts and consider changing your exercise routine.

Pisces Love Life Today

The romantic sphere is not looking too great for Pisceans. There may be unrequited love or a lack of affection in existing relationships. Singles may find it difficult to find someone suitable, while those in a committed relationship may face difficulties in their commitment. It is best to avoid starting a new relationship today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

