Pisces Horoscope Today, October 10, 2022: Eat well to feel active

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) This is a good day; you should postpone your travel plans today. Some flight delays or mis-happenings are foreseen, so be careful. You may have good financial condition and think about decorating your house and invest in interior decoration. Some may not have job satisfaction, so they may try to switch jobs and join professional courses to get wonderful opportunities on the work front. Your health issues are over and now you should focus on healthy lifestyle. Try to eat healthy and take plenty of sleep to feel energetic.

A fun-filled day is indicated on the home front. You may visit your relatives or favourite cousins and share giggles and gossips all day long. A good property deal is on your way. Love birds may also find ways to make the day memorable and enjoyable.

What else is there to reveal about the day? Unfold now:

Pisces Finance Today: Those who have been renting an apartment for a long, they may buy their dream home soon. Things may also go favorably on the business front.

Pisces Family Today: A cheerful and peaceful aura is indicated on the home front. Homemakers may plan something exciting today. Parents may give you permission to pursue your passion.

Pisces Career Today: It is a fortunate day for your business and career. You may reach a height of professional growth and success. Try to work on your ideas as soon as possible as delay may put you in a trouble.

Pisces Health Today: You may feel free of anxiety and stress after trying meditation today. Some may attend a family or social event. Meditation or a motivational movie may prove helpful and feel you with hopes.

Pisces Love Life Today: This is a good day on the love front. You may have sufficient time to plan something romantic with your partner and enjoy quality time. Some may get a marriage proposal from someone they know.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

