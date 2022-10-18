Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Horoscope Today, October 18, 2022: Be extra careful with finances

Pisces Horoscope Today, October 18, 2022: Be extra careful with finances

horoscope
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 18 to read the daily astrological prediction for Pisces. Dear Pisces, you may have to be careful with your finances as you may feel some strain because of unexpected expenses.

Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 18, 2022: You may upgrade yourself by completing a relevant course related to your domain.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)Dear Pisces, you may have to be careful with your finances as you may feel some strain because of unexpected expenses. You may look at more options to increase your income. Your love for your family may not let you move out of your domestic periphery even if that may mean a loss to your finances. Your children may support you in your business. You may upgrade yourself by completing a relevant course related to your domain. This may help you go up the ladder in your organization. You may not ignore your health no matter how busy you are. You may inspire others to stay fit.Pisces Finance Today Pisces, you may need to stay alert with regards to your finances. It may be essential for you to curb the unnecessary expenses and stop being an impulsive buyer. Your passion for luxurious things may make a big hole in your future savings.

Pisces Family Today You may understand that spending time with family is utmost important for you. Your parents may thank you for all the care and love that you have for them. You may plan to take them out on a religious trip. Children may become responsible and handle things on their own.

Pisces Career Today Today may be a day of little uncertainty and stress on the professional front. You may need to work smart and you may reap great benefits. You may not look for a job change today.

Pisces Health Today Pisces, your overall health may be satisfactory. You may eat well to maintain your body. You may follow a strict one-hour exercise regime in the morning. Minor ailments may vanish because of healthy lifestyle. You may add some superfoods to your diet.

Pisces Love Life Today You may feel a deep connect with your loved one. Things between you and your beloved may get sorted and you may be relieved of all mental stress. You may take her/him to shop for an exclusive jewelry piece. You may plan a short trip over the weekend with your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs zodiac sign astrology horoscope today horoscope pisces
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP