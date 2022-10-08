Pisces Horoscope Today, October 8, 2022: Avoid buying property

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Today is a good day for Pisces individuals who want to launch new endeavours, whether they are personal or professional. Your lucky planets may bring a bright spotlight on your career today, making for a successful and enjoyable workday. On the economic front, you may encounter tempting investment options that could be profitable. A previous investment of Pisces natives may now pay off handsomely and brighten their finances. On the domestic front, children are likely to keep you active and in a good mood. Your home may be filled with coziness and tranquilly. Arguing with your partner can be a source of tension in your marriage. Do your best to maintain your composure and use your rational mind when dealing with challenging situations. You should avoid making any major property purchases today. Verify facts and figures before proceeding ahead with the transaction. Pisces students' confidence in themselves is likely to increase, which will serve them well as they face and overcome obstacles.

Pisces Finance Today Today, Pisces natives can choose from a wide range of potentially lucrative investment opportunities. It can get their coffers brimming in no time. Some people find success in running a family business, and the proceeds from that firm can be used to pay off personal or corporate obligations.

Pisces Family Today Spending more time at home with the children can do wonders for the morale of the whole family. At home, Pisces natives can expect to find tranquilly and peace. In addition, there's a strong chance that family youngsters may listen to your wisdom on significant issues.

Pisces Career Today On the professional front, the time is ripe for you to transition to your long-desired line of work. You are likely to benefit from the possibilities, which may be lucrative and creatively satisfying. Focus on your current position, and you may make considerable progress.

Pisces Health Today Today is not a good day for Pisces individuals to attempt any challenging physical activity. You should sleep enough and preferably take a siesta to give your body the rest it needs. If you suffer from a chronic condition, relief may not come right away. This may cause you anxiety and stress. Instead, try a new approach or maybe even a traditional one.

Pisces Love Life Today It's possible that you and your significant other may have a misunderstanding that can lead to harsh words and acrimony. Keep your cool and avoid arguments as much as possible. Single Pisces individuals may not feel inclined to make new connections.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

