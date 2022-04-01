Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 1

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A charismatic soul like you always rediscovers yourself with each challenge that comes your way. Always remember that it's never too late for a new beginning so consider starting afresh any time you feel like doing so. Taking out time from your busy schedule and introspecting and re-examining your motives behind each move may be very beneficial. Making a list short and precise list of Do’s and Don’ts in life can guide you to the correct path in your life ahead. Don’t hesitate to admit your mistakes even if it is embarrassing for you. Pack your bags as a long trip to a nearby town is all that you need right now. Your camera is likely to capture the memories which you may cherish all your life. A long-pending property dispute with your sibling is likely to be resolved in your favour.

Pisces Finance Today

Financial dealings are expected to yield you good results today. Don’t indulge in speculative activities. You are likely to be tempted to buy expensive luxurious items like cars and mobile phones. However, you are advised to save more.

Pisces Family Today

Owing to your busy schedule you have lost touch with your distant relatives. Reconnecting with them is likely to help you in understand the glories history of your family. You are likely to learn several new things from many of them.

Pisces Career Today

Any hasty decision at work can make things worse. You are advised to wait for the right moment before driving any conclusion and making any decision. Your hard work and dedication may be acknowledged and rewarded soon.

Pisces Health Today

The day is likely to be great with a healthy start which can include fruit juice followed by a morning walk in the fresh air. Avoid rigorous cardio workouts and skipping. Ensuring a good 8-hour sleep with a balanced diet can be beneficial in long run.

Pisces Love Life Today

Those who are single are likely to be engaged soon. You must not get anxious and stay calm as a new and very important phase of your life is all set to begin very soon. Days ahead is likely to be very special as love is in the air.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

