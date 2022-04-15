Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 15

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You should seek distinction in all that you undertake today and strive towards perfection in your work. Efficiency should be your goal now. With a boost in self-confidence, you might be finally ready to showcase your creative skills and see what you can accomplish. Making a list of your goals and intentions and going over them regularly can lead to positive progress. You might be surprised by how much you get done and how quickly even happen around you. Your creativity may find a practical outlet today out may create an inspiration for you that exceed your normal abilities. This is likely to benefit you as you may be successful in securing your future. You are also likely to be successful in all that you may undertake today. You may find more energy to do extra tasks and put in extra efforts to get ahead of your competitors. Students can expect to do exceedingly well in their studies and exams after due preparation. Results and fortune would favor you today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

Your flow of income may remain satisfactory. You may also get some new source of income and expenses are likely to remain in control. Investments done in the past in conservative schemes are likely to bring good profit.

Pisces Family Today

You may face some communication lapses with your family members which can be upsetting. Resolve contentious issues on priority. Any delay would complicate the problem. You may also seek the intervention of some elders for faster resolution.

Pisces Career Today

Career success is underway or imminent. Whether you take a new direction or continue on your established path, expect great results. Some of you also get a chance to join a foreign-based company. This may lead to higher remuneration and position.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today

It is a good time to start your workout and focus on including a balanced and healthy diet in your daily regime. Those of you who have been suffering from a chronic health problem may finally get a cure that works.

Pisces Love Life Today

Married couples are likely to share a happy and blissful life with their spouse. If you are single, you may have great opportunities to get into love relationships. You may find a partner nearby such as a restaurant or through mutual friends.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026