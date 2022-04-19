Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 19

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, an important decision will need to be reached. Listen to your mind. Listen to your intuition as well. But making any large-scale decision, seek the advice of loved ones. It will serve you well. Important decisions you have made will turn out to be right. When considering new projects, always take as much time as you need. Anything decided in haste may not yield desired results. Keep your end goal in sight. Things are slowly turning in your favor. Stick with your projects until the end rather than settling for partial gains. If any legal case related to land or property has been going on with your relatives, then it is likely to be decided in your favor. There are chances of travelling abroad for official work. Grab the chance as it may lead to positive developments in your life. Students preparing for competitive examinations are likely to encounter success.

Pisces Finance Today

Your business may start moving in a positive direction as all your moves pay off well. You may not only witness an increase in your earnings, but footfalls too may increase in your establishment. Boosting in earnings may help to pay off the loan before time.

Pisces Family Today

The day can bring an increase in your comforts as make conscious efforts to improve your surroundings. Investing in home renovation appears on the cards. You may be inclined to remain social and may meet some old friends.

Pisces Career Today

Those employed can be the victim of office politics and are advised to make efforts to sustain their position. Your competitors can give you some anxious moments which can cause undue stress. So, keep your nerve. Those who are employed may have to go through some unexpected deductions in their income.

Pisces Health Today

This might be a good time to do a gentle detox but also look for an exercise like yoga or tai chi that can tune your natural energy. Endeavour to give your body maximum rest periods and take light exercise until you feel revitalized.

Pisces Love Life Today

Relationship wise, avoid thinking from the heart as emotions could get the better of you. It is time to be practical on the romantic front. Those seeking the attention of their significant other are advised against taking the drastic step. The move mat backfires and harms your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026