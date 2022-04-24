Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 24

PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20)

If you are a Pisces sign, then you must have this high intuition power that can lead you in all aspects of life by allowing and helping you to take better choices in the long run. You are also artistic and mystical in nature and your life’s philosophies are difficult to understand and get through by people around you. Today you might get involved in an art activity that will help unleash a new perspective and dimension in your life. You might feel more connected to the spiritual realms in life and this will make you feel motivated and inspired to take the course of meditation. You may also stay helpful in your outlook today. People will love your aura wherever you may go today.

Pisces Finance Today

You may feel like to abandon all your materialistic pleasures but don’t worry it is all temporary and therefore don’t make a bold move. Keep a watch on your financial gains and try to make changes for improvement.

Pisces Family Today

You don’t have to fret over small and petty issues in your family today. All will be sailing smoothly in your domestic affairs and you shall have a peaceful and stable day in your family and home.

Pisces Career Today

You are reaching new heights and hopes in your career today. You also may have high expectations set for the day and this can bring in a little disappointment. However, stay focused and be on the right path.

Pisces Health Today

You may have lethargy feeling coming in by the evening time and therefore you should start the day with some light yoga postures to stay active and positive throughout the day.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your love life will only improve if you are willing to alter your behavior and make the right changes as desired by your partner or spouse. They are making efforts and you should be appreciative of it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026