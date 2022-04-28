Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 28

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Day is all about celebrating your loved ones and spending great time with them. Everything seems in sync, but you should not travel today. Your good health and active mindset may fill you with great ideas that you may execute on the work front and get an important task done without any hassle.

Some may try some adventurous activities with loved ones to make this day entertaining and fun. Partner may insist you to take a day off and spend time in enjoying recreational activities.

Those who want to tie a knot, they may get desired marriage proposals. Some may purchase their new home and shift to new location.

What lies further? Read ahead:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

You may have enough to invest in property market. Some may invest in pampering themselves. Your past investment may give you good returns and keep your bank balance brimming.

Pisces Family Today

Your family may become support system for you and help you financially and emotionally. Spouse may try to sort all marital issues and give you another chance.

Pisces Career Today

You have done a lot to establish your new business, now this is the time to reap rewards. Just keep doing what you have been doing to grow your business. Students may be busy in interview preparations.

Pisces Health Today

You may enjoy good health and try to maintain your weight by joining fitness classes. Some may also invest in fitness equipment. It may be easy for you to strike balance between your professional and personal life.

Pisces Love Life Today

You may feel true love and plan to take relationship to the next level. This can be wonderful day and you may go out to watch movie and enjoy dinning out. Married couples are all set to welcome a new member in their life.

Lucky Number: 8

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026