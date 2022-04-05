Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 5

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

As a Pisces born personality, you like to maintain a childlike and pure approach in life to overcome the challenges and obstacles in life. You also love to explore each and every aspect and deal with the situations practically and perfectly. You love challenges and you enjoy breaching your own set of barriers. Mostly, you handle the situation tactfully and this makes you a confident and brave person. If you are a student you might embark on a study tour with your teachers and friends. You are advised to make the most of the trip by being attentive and alert. You must stay all the more focused during the tour. Investing in an ancestral property can prove to be beneficial if you crack the deal after proper consultation from experts. You are also advised to get your paperwork done properly to avoid any complications.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

Your finances are good today so you just sit back and relax. An old friend is expected to return your money today. However, you are advised to be careful while receiving the money and don’t trust anyone.

Pisces Family Today

Enjoy the day with your family and family at home. You might call some of your old friends for home-cooked lunch and have a great time together. All in all, you are going to discover that despite not being in touch you still share the same old bond with your friends.

Pisces Career Today

Those who are in the education sector can expect some good news as you may get a good offer from a bigger institute. You think a merger if all goes well. However, nothing should be finalised without proper consultation from an expert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today

Your day will be great with a great start. You must consider increasing the time and intensity of your daily workout. You can also consider joining the gym regularly. You must set a proper routine for yourself to keep yourself healthy.

Pisces Love Life Today

You must consider spending some quality time with your partner or spouse. This is important to avoid any chances of misunderstanding building up because you both have been very busy lately. You must go out for dinner or lunch and rediscover your beautiful relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026