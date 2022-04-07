Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 7

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are blessed to be born with an innate quality of being energetic. You are enthusiastic about every aspect of your life and this makes you so inspirational for others around you. You love spreading happiness and positivity wherever you go. You rock every gathering and every occasion with your sheer positive spirit. You love being around your friends and love spending time with those who are close to your heart. You don't like to mourn over the loss, rather you prepare to be practical and move on with grace. You are an adventurous person and love to travel the roads that are less travelled. For you, an adventures trip to high terrain is highly recommended. You can take along a few of your friends as they will make the trip more fun. The time is your favour if you are planning to buy a property outside India.

Pisces Finance Today

Those who are in the real estate and travel industry can expect huge monetary gains today. It is also advisable that after proper research and consultation from the experts you can invest in mutual funds and share market today.

Pisces Family Today

Enjoy the day as you will have all the support of your family members and you will see most of the previous conflicts among certain members of the family have been resolved and this has made the spread joy all around.

Pisces Career Today

You might be a little overburdened and will have to stay late in the office to meet the deadline of the projects. You are advised to stay calm and prove your worth and your success will prove others wrong and make you a hero.

Pisces Health Today

Starting your day with a long morning walk in the fresh air will add positivity and energy to your day. You will feel new enthusiasm and would want to accomplish any task given today. Those suffering from any minor health issue are advised to avoid self-medication and consult a doctor.

Pisces Love Life Today

The planets are not in your favour if you are planning to resolve issues between the two of you. Things might only get worse; hence, you are advised to wait for the right and be patient for a while and not complicate things further.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Color: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

