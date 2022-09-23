Pisces Horoscope Today, September 23, 2022: A peaceful day ahead

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces, a good financial status may keep you happy and satisfied. Your instinct to invest in certain offers may prove beneficial. Your family may motivate you to move forward in life. You may feel at peace with regards to all domestic issues. Your career may turn up with some excellent news. You may feel encouraged to improve your performance at work. You may promise to stay away from junk food. You may also decide to eat plenty of fruits and green vegetables and drink lot of plain water. This may do wonders to your general body fitness. Pisces, your love life may not be that great today. You may have to make an effort to remove all confusions and bring an alignment in your relationship.

Pisces Finance Today Pisces, today may be a favorable day to add more money to your financial schemes. You may get a profitable deal from an old associate. The regular inflow of money may increase and may enable you to add more assets to your kitty.

Pisces Family Today You may have a usual day with your family. You may help your children in their regular studies. Your parents may relax and shower their blessings on you. There may be a sense of satisfaction and joy.

Pisces Career Today You may know the tricks to handle small obstacles in the path of your work today. You may not find it very difficult to finish your project within the deadline. If required, you may not hesitate to ask your colleagues for help to complete your task.

Pisces Health Today Pisces, you may become more conscious of the way you look. Today you may realize that the secret to look good and young lies in good and sensible diet. You may decide to stop experimenting with different health products as this may be harmful.

Pisces Love Life Today You may need to be little cautious Pisces as there may be a strong possibility of a third person intervening in your relationship. Your partner may feel jealous because of some miscommunication. You may need to rely on your own feelings and this may improve in a short while.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

