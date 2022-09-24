Pisces Horoscope Today, September 24, 2022: Utilise the day on good things

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) It’s an excellent day, you should make the most of it and use it as an opportunity to shine on the professional front. You may feel good about everything happening in your life. Some may work hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle. You are in a good condition on the financial front. You may also negotiate a property deal today. Some may book travel packages and go on a long vacation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your higher-ups may assign you an important project today and it may give you an opportunity to use your calibre, experience and knowledge. Your parents may need you at a family event, so be available for them. Love birds may be on cloud nine as they enjoy each other’s company.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead:

Pisces Finance Today: It seems to be a moderate day on the financial front. You may find it hard to get outstanding payment cleared today. Some may invest in advanced professional courses or buying advanced machinery.

Pisces Family Today: It is an excellent day on the family front. Some may shift to a new home today. Parents may offer you financial help to start something new. Homemakers may be busy in organizing home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Career Today: It is going to be a productive day on the work front. Your boss may consider you for promotion as you have been performing well. Some may get multiple job offers from reputed firms or organizations.

Pisces Health Today: This is a good day on the health front. You may listen calming music or indulge in some activities that soothe your mind. Some may get massage to get rid of aches and pains.

Pisces Love Life Today: It’s a moderate day on the romantic front. You may go on a long drive and enjoy deep conversation with your beloved today. Married couples are all set to become parents and welcome a new member in their life.

Lucky Number: 9

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON